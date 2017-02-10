Indiana Officer's Outtakes From Portrait With K-9 Dog Partner Go Viral

An Indiana conservation officer had a little trouble posing for his recent staff photo. But that’s because his K-9 partner, Kenobi, refused to stop licking his face.

The outtakes from officer Levi Knach’s photo shoot are going viral thanks to Kenobi’s wonderful attempts to steal the show.

Indiana State Parks/Facebook

“Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake - he is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng,” Indiana State Parks wrote in a Facebook post, which now has 2,400 likes.

Indiana State Parks/Facebook

The post said that one of Kenobi’s jobs is to find ginseng when someone has illegally harvested it.

Indiana State Parks/Facebook

He’s also apparently very good at showing some puppy love to Knach, who works in the state's Department of Nature Resources.

Indiana State Parks/Facebook

After all the adorable outtakes, the patient photographer was finally able to snap a perfect photo of the dynamic duo side by side.