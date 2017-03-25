9 insanely over-the-top hotel packages

Oyster.com If you really want to splurge on a vacation, why not go all out and spend tens of thousands of dollars -- or more -- on an extravagant hotel package? Some of the most luxurious hotels around the world offer top-notch experiences curated to one's personal tastes. Below are some of the most expensive ones we’ve come across recently. Just note that the rates listed are simply the starting rate -- for longer trips or additional perks, you’ll have to pay up.

Oyster.com 1. 24k Magic at the Brazilian Court Hotel -- $24,000 This Palm Beach property riffs off its Gold Coast location with the 24k Magic package, which covers a four-night stay in the Hepburn Suite. Some notable perks of the package: monogrammed 24-karat gold champagne glasses, an exclusive dinner at Café Boulud with gold in every dish and a $10,000 Cartier shopping spree.

Oyster.com 2. Le Grand Rêve at the Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills - $50,000 Looking to party in style in Beverly Hills? If you drop $50,000, you can get a one-night stay in the Presidential Suite (a 3,700-square-foot accommodation with a private spa treatment room, a private theater and much more) for yourself, plus one-night stays in five Studio Suites for your guests. The package includes, among many other perks, a caviar reception in the Presidential Suite and six-course dinner with a champagne pairing for 12.

Oyster.com 3. Surfing with the Chef Program, Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa -- $13,000 In true California style, the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad pairs fine cuisine with surfing. Guests who book this package are treated to breakfast with executive chef Pierre Albaladejo, a surfing session with him and a beachfront lunch prepared by him. Guests will go home with a personalized longboard, too (shipping is complimentary).

Oyster.com 4. Flying High with JetSmarter and SLS South Beach & Hyde Beach -- $150,000 For Miami Music Week, high-end partiers might want to consider this over-the-top package for eight people. Guests will be flown to Miami aboard a private jet and given a JetSmarter membership, for starters. Once in Miami, they will enjoy a five-night stay in suites at the SLS South Beach. A few other goodies include backstage passes, a stage-side VIP table for the entire week (which comes with a $20,000 beverage credit and a personally engraved three-liter bottle of Ace of Spades) and an opening DJ set at the closing party.

Oyster.com 6. Château Angélus Wine Dinner and Tastings at Soneva Fushi -- $14,000 Two travelers looking for a romantic evening in the Maldives will be interested in this package, offered by Soneva Fushi. The package comprises a five-night stay in a villa, a five-course dinner paired with wines from the Bordeaux estate Château Angélus, and wine tastings with Stéphanie de Boüard-Rivoal, the co-owner and general manager of Château Angélus.

Oyster.com 7. Helicopter City Mountain Package with Rolls Royce Excursion at Baur au Lac -- $10,752 Skiing aficionados will enjoy the Baur au Lac’s helicopter package, which includes two nights at the hotel, a helicopter ride to the slopes, ski equipment, a private ski instructor, an in-room massage and many more perks. If you’re feeling extra fancy, consider adding on the Rolls Royce excursion, which takes you on a trip in one of the hotel’s classic cars.

Oyster.com 8. The Ultimate Pop-Up Volcano Adventure at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai -- $39,500 If you want to get away from it all, try this unique experience offered by the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Up to four guests will be whisked away on a helicopter tour of the Big Island (waterfalls and beaches and mountains, oh my!), at one point during which they’ll be joined by a volcanologist, who will educate guests on Kilauea as they tour the volcano. At night, guests will hike the volcano and see the active lava flows pour into the ocean. Guests stay overnight at the Rainforest Cottage Hideaway in a 1,000-year-old rainforest.