See Inside Carole King's Luxury Idaho Ranch

Carole King is moving out of her Sun Valley, Idaho, home, where she's lived for more than 30 years.

The "Natural Woman" is giving up picturesque mountain views and 128 acres of land right in nature's backyard.

The ranch truly pays homage to nature with a mostly wooden and stone interior that mimics a log cabin.

The main home on King's ranch features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two stone fireplaces. It also has a commercial kitchen.

Still, if you're expecting guests, each will be very comfortable as the ranch has eight guest log cabins to be used in the summer.

They can relax in the thermal pool, maintained at 108 degrees, along with the ranch's bath house tucked away in a mountainside cave.

The home also features horse stables, storage buildings and of course a professional recording studio. There's no guarantee you'll sound like King, 74, however.

The ranch, which also features a caretaker's home, can be yours for $9.9 million.

It's a deal since the property was originally listed by Hall & Hall at $16 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.