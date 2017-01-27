See Inside Taylor Swift's $25 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Taylor Swift is the proud owner of a piece of movie history, the mansion of the late film producer Samuel Goldwyn in Beverly Hills.

Built in 1934, the home welcomed many of Hollywood's stars and even served as the set for Goldwyn's films, including "Wuthering Heights." It was kept in the Goldwyn family for eight decades before Swift purchased it in 2015 for $25 million.

Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

The singer is currently seeking landmark status for the Goldwyn mansion, according to the Beverly Hills Courier, after restoring parts of the 10,982-square-foot home, including the windows and wooden fencing.

The mansion features six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Architect Douglas Honnold also made sure the home included a private entrance, library, gym, tennis courts and outside swimming pool.

Goldwyn passed away in 1974 and the estate was then owned by his son, the late Samuel Goldwyn, Jr., who put it on the market back in 2008 for $24 million. After his death in 2015, the home was listed at $39 million and Swift purchased the home for a bargain at $25 million the same year.

Swift's application for landmark status is still awaiting a vote from the Beverly Hills City Council, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.