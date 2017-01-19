Forget living close to the mountains or even atop a mountain.

This home, built in 1986 on 12 acres, allows one lucky family to live right inside of a mountain. The Monticello, Utah home was built nestled into Montezuma Canyon.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

This home is perfect for any nature-loving family.

Not only does this one-of-a-kind home feature 2,100 square feet, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, but it's also home to a vegetable garden, vineyard along with an orchard.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

The cave-like home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a detached 900 square foot garage.

Anyone concerned about the environment can rest easy. The home is completely solar-powered thanks to a 24-volt solar system. It also has its own well with two 2000-gallon culinary stainless water collection tanks and a backup generator.

This unique home goes up for auction thanks to Moab Premier Properties in Moab, Utah on Saturday.