Mattel unveils new diverse line of Ken dolls

The company behind Barbie announced their most diverse line of Ken dolls yet.

Mattel is introducing new dolls featuring three different body types, seven different skin tones and nine different hairstyles, including the trendy man-bun. The dolls also boast cool fashions and styles for a new generation.

"By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation," Barbie senior vice president and general manager Lisa McKnight said in a press release.

"Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world."

Seven of the 15 new Ken dolls were unveiled exclusively on "Good Morning America" this morning.

Since the original Ken doll debuted more than five decades ago, sporting red swim trunks and cork sandals, to "Dream Date Ken" released in 1984, dressed in a sleek black jacket and bow tie for a night out with Barbie, Mattel has given the iconic doll some progressive looks to match the trends of the moment.

Get a first look at some of the new Ken dolls below. Ten are on sale starting today and five more will be released in stores in the coming months.

Mattel

Mattel

Mattel

Mattel

Mattel

The dolls join the 100 plus diverse looks that the Barbie brand launched in the last three years with its Barbie Fashionista line.