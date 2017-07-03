Meet Ava Ryan.

The internet sensation first struck it big in a Vine video when she was just 18 months old.

Now, Katie Ryan, Ava's mom and her videographer, showcases her 7-year-old daughter's comedic talents on Facebook and YouTube where she's attracted huge audiences.

“ ” When she started talking that's when she was able to verbalize her sense of humor.

When Katie Ryan, 32, recently posted a compilation of Ava's best work -- from hilarious one-liners to motivating joggers running by her house with "You're winning! You're winning at life!" -- the video was seen by 22 million people.

Ryan told ABC News that she and her husband of eight years, Daniel Ryan, knew their daughter was funny from an early age.

"That's when she developed this really good sense of humor," she added. "When she started talking that's when she was able to verbalize her sense of humor."

One of Ava Ryan's most popular videos is when she, as a baby, looks out of the window and says, "I smell like beef."

Courtesy Katie Ryan

Ryan explained the random hilarious comment.

"She told me [recently] it’s because she saw that the sky was like this pink color and it reminded her of uncooked beef. It was funny and totally random," she said.

Now Ava Ryan is creating skits and characters on her own.

She even let ABC News in on what her next character will be. "I want to come up with a sailor named Winston," she said.

Ryan added, "It's all up to her comfort. Whatever she wants to do. I just let her make the choices."