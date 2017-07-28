Mom's viral blog about parenting choices confirms 'both of us are good moms'

It seems this Facebook post on mom shaming may just be the one everyone can agree on.

Karen Johnson of the Facebook page The 21st Century SAHM (stay-at-home mom) posted, "Girlfriends, I got to get something off my chest." What followed has been shared more than half a million times.

The Kansas City-area mom of three wrote in part, "My house is never clean. Like ever. I have friends (with kids) whose houses are spotless. Are they better mothers than me? Nope. Am I a better mother than them? Nope. I have friends who are super organic, chemical-free, and dye-free. My kids sometimes eat popsicles for breakfast. The cheap kind that are 50 for $2.00. Are either of us better than the other? Nope."

Johnson told ABC News she thinks the post is resonating with people because "we as parents try so hard."

"Parenting is a tough gig and we are often already plagued with self-doubt," she said. "So to have others judge us simply because we parent differently is harsh and unfair and makes it worse. I think the post did well because this is what so many parents want, support and to be told they're doing a good job."

While there's been a few detractors who criticize Johnson for feeding her kids popsicles and having a beer from time to time, something she refers to in the post when she writes, "I drink a beer or glass of wine (sometimes in front of my kids!) on occasion. I'm a good mom. My neighbor and good friend doesn't drink. Also a good mom," Johnson said the response has been "overwhelmingly supportive."

"I was inspired to write it because I'm tired of hearing other people comment on my parenting or my friends' parenting and say, 'You're doing this wrong' or 'You're not a good mom because....' It's just gotten so ridiculous in internet world," she told ABC News. "Commenters pass judgment based on a blog post and spew unkind words simply because they parent differently. I'm a good mom, even if I make different choices than you."