Parents recreate iconic scene from 'Love Actually' just in time for Christmas

Two Chicago parents were so inspired by the 2013 Christmas holiday classic, "Love Actually," that they recreated the iconic cue-card scene.

Interested in Christmas? Add Christmas as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Christmas news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Karen and Greg Alpert's parody, featuring their two children -- Zoey, 8, and Holden, 6 -- has been viewed more than 280,000 times on Facebook.

Fans of the ensemble-cast romantic drama may remember when Mark, played by Andrew Lincoln, finally told Juliet, portrayed by Keira Knightley, who's married to another man, how he felt for her by showing up on her doorstep with cue cards. One sentimental cue card read, "To me, you are perfect."

Courtesy Karen Alpert

Blogger Karen Alpert told ABC News that she's watched the film for the "2973848678th time," last year with her husband, who had never seen the film.

"And that scene made both of us tear up," she added. "Well, lots of scenes made us tear up, but that one especially."

Courtesy Karen Alpert

"Oh my gosh, it's heart-breaking," she said of the iconic scene. "He loves her so much, and he knows he can't have her. But I love that scene because he gets everything he's thinking off his chest so he can move forward. As he walks away, you just get the feeling that he is going to find someone else who is just as amazing if not more."

When the Alpert's filmed a version of the iconic scene earlier this year, Karen Alpert said "it was about 20 degrees and windy outside, and he was freezing. I felt so bad for him, but he was such a trooper."