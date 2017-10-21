After Florida police received several calls that a baby alligator was in a pond behind a local high school, one officer knew just what to do.

Officer Xzevies Baez responded to Cocoa High School in Florida on Oct. 11. He was able to capture the little gator within minutes with his bare hands, the Cocoa Police Department told ABC News.

The alligator, which was double the size of Office Baez's forearm, was taken from a pond behind the high school to a larger, safer pond, police said.

Baez should pat himself on the back: it's only his fifth month on the job.