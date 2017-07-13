Hundreds of strangers stepped in to help rebuild the extensive movie collection of a man with Down syndrome who lost his entire home to the wildfires that ravaged Southern California over the weekend.

Oroville resident Mark Orsillo, 34, enjoys watching movies and television, his sister, Danielle Devine, told ABC News.

Devine's childhood home -- a 2,300 square foot structure built on the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains -- was "incinerated" Saturday by the Wall Fire sweeping through Southern California, she said. Nothing was left standing, other than the family's pool, she said.

"It's gone," she said of her childhood home, which her parents built 27 years ago after another wildfire ravaged the land. "It's completely gone."

In order to foster his independence, Orsillo's parents built him a studio apartment on the home's ground floor, which housed his vast movie collection containing hundreds of DVDs, Devine said.

Devine described her brother as an "avid movie collector" who loves nothing more than to watch and talk about movies and television shows. His favorites include 90s classics such as the film "Mrs. Doubtfire," and the TV shows "Family Matters," and "Full House," she said.

As the wildfire fast approached on Saturday, Devine only had time to grab about 20 of Orsillo's beloved DVDs, and her parents made out with just a "trunk-load of stuff," she said.

"They didn’t actually think there was a chance [the house] would burn down because it was so well landscaped and fireproof," Devine said.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

On Monday, Devine posted about the tragedy to Facebook and requested Oroville residents to donate their unwanted DVDs to her brother.

Within hours, the first donated DVDs began arriving to a local church, where Orsillo and Devine's parents serve as pastors, she said. The next day, packages from strangers across the country began to arrive as well.

Among the packages were several seasons of "Power Rangers," Devine said.

Orsillo is "so excited" to have his movies back, she said.

"The fact that people did this for him makes the loss of losing his house much easier," she said. "In the next seven to eight months, when they’re rebuilding, and he’s living in an RV, he’s going to be able to watch his movies."

Devine called Orsillo her "biggest fan" and one of her "best friends," adding that he "deserves everything he's getting."

"He’s the most loving person," she said. "He’s taught us a lot about love and caring for people and forgiveness."

The fire, which has been named the Wall Fire, has destroyed at least 41 homes and 57 other structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. More than 1,000 battled the blaze, which was about 75 percent contained as of Thursday.

Noah Berger/AP

The family home was a place of community, Devine said. Last year, when the Oroville Dam posed a flood risk to residents, Devine's parents housed about 75 people who ordered to evacuate for their safety, she said.

Despite the tragedy, Devine and her family are committed to staying positive. She said the "saddest" part was losing the trees and surrounding manicured lawns, which the family planted when they moved in 27 years ago and would tend to together every Saturday.

Her father, a general contractor, plans on building a new home on the property.

"It's going to be better than ever," Devine said. "Once the dust settles and we rebuild, it's gona be amazing."