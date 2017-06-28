A Texas man who walked more than three miles to and from work every day now has a new ride thanks to a group of philanthropic strangers.

On June 21, Andy Mitchell came across Justin Korva, 20, walking and decided to give him a ride to his job at Taco Casa in Rockwall, Texas.

During the trip, Mitchell learned that Korva walked the route daily in the heat and in his uniform as he saved up for a car. Mitchell posted a picture of the two of them on social media, sharing Korva's story.

"I usually don't post stuff on [Facebook] like that. For whatever reason I just felt compelled to do it. The situation of this young man inspired me," Mitchell told ABC News today. "To have the ability to get to and from work is a huge thing."

He said a friend who saw the post then asked to share it, saying, "Let's get this kid a car!"

The fundraising effort to get Korva a car took off from there. Mitchell and his friends began to secretly collect funds through a donation box they left in a local diner. Within 30 hours, the group had raised $5,500.

"We had a lot of people in the community of Rockwall that donated," Mitchell said. "Too many names to count really."

The money not only purchased Korva a 2004 Toyota Camry for Korva, but also a $500 gas card, two years of free oil changes and one year of car insurance.

Mitchell's wife, Mandi Morton Mitchell, captured the moment Friday as the group surprised Korva at his job with the Camry as well as cheers and hugs.

Mitchell today encouraged others to follow the group's lead.

"It doesn't have to be a car. It can just be any small thing that you want to do to help somebody on the side. You never know how it's going to change their life," he said.