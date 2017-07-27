Teen with cancer granted wish to visit 'Good Morning America' in Times Square

Jul 27, 2017, 3:24 PM ET
PHOTO: Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the "Make a Wish Foundation" to attend "Good Morning Americas" live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.PlayABC News
WATCH Teen with cancer gets wish fulfilled to visit 'GMA'

A Texas teen's wish to attend a live taping of "Good Morning America" has been granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, suffers from gastric cancer. The 18-year-old said he starts his day off by watching "GMA" and hopes to have a career in broadcast TV one day.

This morning, Adam joined his mom, Jamie George, and stepdad, William George, in the Times Square studio. He received a signed photo from all the anchors backstage.

Celebrities, 'GMA' anchors offer advice to the class of 2017

Make-A-Wish Foundation Fulfills Little Boy's Dream to Be a Garbage Man

Macy's 'Believe' Campaign Invites Kids to Mail Letters to Santa to Benefit Make-A-Wish®

PHOTO: Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the Make a Wish Foundation to attend Good Morning Americas live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.ABC News
Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the "Make a Wish Foundation" to attend "Good Morning America's" live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.

PHOTO: Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the Make a Wish Foundation to attend Good Morning Americas live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.ABC News
Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the "Make a Wish Foundation" to attend "Good Morning America's" live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.

Adam was called on to help Michael Strahan with an on-air demonstration and start the "GMA Wake Up Call" with ABC's chief meteorologist Ginger Zee.

PHOTO: Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the Make a Wish Foundation to attend Good Morning Americas live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.ABC News
Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the "Make a Wish Foundation" to attend "Good Morning America's" live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.

"Is it so far everything you could dream?" Zee asked the teen.

"Yes, and it's only 15 minutes in," Adam replied with a laugh.

PHOTO: Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the Make a Wish Foundation to attend Good Morning Americas live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.ABC News
Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the "Make a Wish Foundation" to attend "Good Morning America's" live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.

Adam even did the morning weather with Zee and gave a shout-out to his high school football team.