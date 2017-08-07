Tinder couple whose 3 years of messages went viral enjoy first date in Hawaii

Aug 7, 2017, 8:22 AM ET
PHOTO: Josh and Michelle snap a selfie on their date in front of a waterfall in Maui.Grand Wailea Resort
Josh and Michelle snap a selfie on their date in front of a waterfall in Maui.

After exchanging messages on the dating app Tinder for three years, college students Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec finally went on their first date.

It all started in September 2014, when they matched up on the app. The two then texted back and forth for over three years, taking months to reply to each other and giving increasingly creative excuses for the delay.

When Tinder caught wind of the two Kent State University students' epic 21st century love story, the company decided to send the pair on a romantic first date to a destination of their choosing. They chose Hawaii, and after a long-anticipated first meeting in New York on "Good Morning America" in July, the two went on a once-in-a-lifetime first date to Maui.

"I never in a million years could have expected that when this story first started, when he first tweeted out our conversations, that something so simple could turn into something so amazing," Arendas said.

Tinder couple whose 3 years of messages went viral meets for 1st time on 'GMA'

PHOTO: Josh and Michelle in front of the Lucky Mermaid Fountain at the Grand Wailea. Grand Wailea Resort
Josh and Michelle in front of the Lucky Mermaid Fountain at the Grand Wailea.

"GMA" got an exclusive look at their date at the Grand Wailea Resort in Maui, where the two soaked up the sun and beach, went on a scenic bike ride and enjoyed tropical drinks by the pool.

"Never did I imagine our first date would be on a resort like this ... it's like something from a postcard. It's amazing," Avsec said.

PHOTO: Michelle receives a fresh orchid lei upon arrival at the Grand Wailea Resort in Maui.Grand Wailea Resort
Michelle receives a fresh orchid lei upon arrival at the Grand Wailea Resort in Maui.

PHOTO: The beach at the Grand Wailea in Maui, Hawaii.Grand Wailea Resort
The beach at the Grand Wailea in Maui, Hawaii.

PHOTO: Josh and Michelle enjoying their date by the pool and soaking up the sun in Maui.Grand Wailea Resort
Josh and Michelle enjoying their date by the pool and soaking up the sun in Maui.

PHOTO: Josh and Michelle snap a selfie on their date in front of a waterfall in Maui.Grand Wailea Resort
Josh and Michelle snap a selfie on their date in front of a waterfall in Maui.

"On this trip I have learned about Josh's incredible energy. He is just always excited and always energetic, even on like a hot day like today, he's always ready to go," Arendas, 21, said.

And Avsec, 22, had nothing but glowing things to say about his date.

"You should hear her talk about her dreams and her passions and her career path ... [her] determination and perseverance, it's really rare and awesome to be apart of," he said.

PHOTO: Josh and Michelle bike riding on their date at the Grand Wailea Resort in Maui.Grand Wailea Resort
Josh and Michelle bike riding on their date at the Grand Wailea Resort in Maui.

Both parties said they are hopeful they will see each other again.

"We're heading back to Kent soon and I know we don't have any concrete plans yet," Arendas said, "but I'm sure our paths will cross once we get back there."

"With everything going on, it's been hard to talk about the little things like when we do go back. She's so much fun I know once we get back home we're gonna want to meet up again," Asvec said.

PHOTO: Michelle and Josh sent a snap chat photo enjoying their time together at the Grand Wailea in Maui.Courtesy Josh Avesc
Michelle and Josh sent a snap chat photo enjoying their time together at the Grand Wailea in Maui.