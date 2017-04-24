600-year-old oak tree torn down in New Jersey

More
A 600-year-old, 100-foot-tall white oak tree was removed in a New Jersey town on Monday.
1:23 | 04/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 600-year-old oak tree torn down in New Jersey
He and. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46990821,"title":"600-year-old oak tree torn down in New Jersey","duration":"1:23","description":"A 600-year-old, 100-foot-tall white oak tree was removed in a New Jersey town on Monday.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/600-year-oak-tree-torn-jersey-46990821","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.