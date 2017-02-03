91-year-old veteran still bagging groceries

Archie Fagan of New Hope, Pennsylvania, has been working at a New Jersey grocery store since 1993.
1:00 | 03/02/17

I'm writing. Yeah Marie good got to understand where we balloon. Oh. I don't get tires. I just feel like talking not mourn for retires Monday night in my Ford chance. Every time I come in you've got a smile on his face and a green people helping he's going is the best piece them. The mascot of shop right here. I have a lot of energy I'm in good health. I feel we're madman who we really about customer service and a gets archived at its fight to clone. Yeah I've made jobs good jobs.

