Now Playing: Alabama quadruplets graduate high school together

Now Playing: Woman jumps on her car to stop carjacker

Now Playing: Chelsea Manning to speak in exclusive ABC News interview

Now Playing: Deals and steals: Summer must-haves for $20 and under

Now Playing: Teacher who surprised her student with news he could graduate appears live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Sea lion, bonobo incidents with humans raise safety concerns

Now Playing: Guardian reporter recounts run-in with GOP candidate

Now Playing: Tornadoes wreak havoc across the South

Now Playing: Report says 23 million Americans would lose health insurance

Now Playing: GOP candidate cited for assault after run-in with reporter

Now Playing: Motorists pull over for better look at massive funnel cloud

Now Playing: Surveillance video shows woman trying to stop car theft

Now Playing: GOP candidate Greg Gianforte allegedly body slams reporter

Now Playing: Cadets celebrate Air Force Academy graduation

Now Playing: Mother receives surprise diploma

Now Playing: Cesspool collapse on Long Island

Now Playing: Arrest warrant issued for founder of Bikram yoga

Now Playing: Tornado watches in several states from Florida to Kentucky

Now Playing: Man starts free lawn mowing service