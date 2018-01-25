Australian cyclist stops to help thirsty koala

Matt Sully was cycling through the hills of Adelaide, South Australia, when he pulled over and let a koala drink from his water bottle.
1:43 | 01/25/18

Clearly. Yeah. And show is. I think he's gonna finish it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

