Babies born in same hospital, 18 hours apart, coincidentally named Romeo and Juliet

Baby Romeo and baby Juliet were delivered by the same doctor, 18 hours apart, at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
0:31 | 03/21/17

Transcript for Babies born in same hospital, 18 hours apart, coincidentally named Romeo and Juliet
