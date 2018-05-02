Baby crabs cover Christmas Island beach

More
This mesmerizing video shows countless, tiny, newly-spawned crabs crawling around on Christmas Island.
1:30 | 02/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby crabs cover Christmas Island beach
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52857279,"title":"Baby crabs cover Christmas Island beach","duration":"1:30","description":"This mesmerizing video shows countless, tiny, newly-spawned crabs crawling around on Christmas Island. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baby-crabs-cover-christmas-island-beach-52857279","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.