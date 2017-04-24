Baby otter learns to swim

More
Otter mom Tilly teaches her pup Tucker how to swim at the Oregon Zoo.
0:41 | 04/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby otter learns to swim
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46988858,"title":"Baby otter learns to swim","duration":"0:41","description":"Otter mom Tilly teaches her pup Tucker how to swim at the Oregon Zoo.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baby-otter-learns-swim-46988858","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.