Baby Who Underwent Open Heart Surgery Is Only Calmed by Dallas Cowboys

Laura Catron said she tried everything to soothe her 3-month-old daughter, Lola, after open heart surgery. The only thing that worked was turning on the Dallas Cowboys game.
0:34 | 01/15/17

