Transcript for Biology teacher uses rhymes, raps to teach

The BM they think he needs. Yet the vehicle a late. One night I start hearing. But those stories it's some sacrifice. After the crime. Intel. When this all. A recent. I didn't craving food. I'm come into play and I go to sleep fidelity. Found itself. Rental plans to make an apple fans won't. The hour headed. Pol so to me and they're learning you know pets that we played in pigeon at least. And then can these. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.