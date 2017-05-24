Boss, co-workers raise $1,300 to help Firestone teammate keep long-distance job

More
Firestone employee Tia Benbow was surprised with $1,300 from her boss and coworkers to help keep her long-distance job in Columbia, South Carolina.
1:04 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boss, co-workers raise $1,300 to help Firestone teammate keep long-distance job

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47616796,"title":"Boss, co-workers raise $1,300 to help Firestone teammate keep long-distance job","duration":"1:04","description":"Firestone employee Tia Benbow was surprised with $1,300 from her boss and coworkers to help keep her long-distance job in Columbia, South Carolina. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/boss-workers-raise-1300-firestone-teammate-long-distance-47616796","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.