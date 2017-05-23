-
Now Playing: Boy surprised with lawn mower to start business
-
Now Playing: Special ed teacher surprises her student with graduation cap and gown, tears ensue
-
Now Playing: Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: White House unveils budget proposal
-
Now Playing: Naval Academy freshman climb obelisk covered in lard in annual tradition
-
Now Playing: San Diego wildfire under investigation as possible arson
-
Now Playing: Death of Richard Collins under investigation as a possible hate crime
-
Now Playing: New video released of nursing home shooting
-
Now Playing: O.J. Simpson may have a chance at early parole
-
Now Playing: Father of teen killed in Times Square writes letter to daughter
-
Now Playing: Tampa man arrested for allegedly killing roommates who he felt disrespected his Muslim faith
-
Now Playing: Family holds early Halloween for boy with rare condition
-
Now Playing: Teachers get engaged at school pep rally
-
Now Playing: Little girl's favorite officer attends her police-themed birthday party
-
Now Playing: Emotional reunion for man and 20-year-old blind cat lost for 2 months
-
Now Playing: St. Louis 6-year-old calls for an end to violence in viral Facebook post
-
Now Playing: Community raises thousands for flower vendor robbed on Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: Jury selection to begin in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates UMD stabbing as hate-based
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared for Indiana county hit by flooding