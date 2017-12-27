Transcript for Breakout beauty trends of 2018

Not this is simple Bob of it's all about texture picture he always puts a wave into it. 2008 T in unity good go bigger problem it's not about Betsy hit nine freezing a really creamy console you can also take your finger and gently. Glad to see how this sort of rock and roll vibe when I suggest that pixie haircut. The woman they always get scared. This kept it actually looks good on every single person just an eye shadow from the drugstore anything even pop a little bit on the wet suit have a fall monochromatic. Highlight go out. Normally it would be more structured now it won't lose. No one straight ahead. That's a really rich and movies read for the little bit of a glossy finish I'm using a prayer because that's factory select. Right away and gives us a beautiful she high definition. And it's such a final statement when you're wearing an octave and keep the rest of your make up really really some.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.