Bride poses in family wedding gowns dating from 1910

More
Colleen Dejno, 33, of St. Paul, Minnesota, took photos in her own wedding dress and those worn by her mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother before her wedding to Adam Dejno.
0:59 | 07/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bride poses in family wedding gowns dating from 1910
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48690116,"title":"Bride poses in family wedding gowns dating from 1910","duration":"0:59","description":"Colleen Dejno, 33, of St. Paul, Minnesota, took photos in her own wedding dress and those worn by her mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother before her wedding to Adam Dejno.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/bride-poses-family-wedding-gowns-dating-1910-48690116","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.