Now Playing: Police chief: Australian woman killed by Minneapolis cop 'didn't have to die'

Now Playing: Cops honor 9-year-old suffering from rare disease

Now Playing: OJ Simpson granted parole after Las Vegas robbery

Now Playing: OJ Simpson granted parole after Las Vegas robbery

Now Playing: What happens in court of public opinion for OJ Simpson?

Now Playing: OJ Simpson's attorney declares victory after parole decision

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: OJ Simpson granted parole

Now Playing: Notable moments during OJ Simpson's parole hearing

Now Playing: Will Nevada parole board grant OJ Simpson parole?

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: OJ Simpson parole hearing

Now Playing: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery case

Now Playing: Texas family searching for owners of vintage wedding photo found in garage

Now Playing: Chairman calls OJ Simpson 90 instead of 70 years old

Now Playing: OJ Simpson's lawyer misplaces letter during hearing

Now Playing: OJ Simpson's daughter describes him as 'my best friend and my rock'

Now Playing: OJ Simpson describes himself as a 'good soldier' and 'giving guy'

Now Playing: OJ Simpson's commitment is to 'be a better Christian'

Now Playing: OJ Simpson speaks out about Vegas robbery to parole board

Now Playing: Will OJ Simpson be granted parole?