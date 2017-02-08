Couple holds 'Beauty and the Beast'-themed wedding to appeal to grandkids

More
Arlene Sherman and Harvey Goldman held the Disney-themed wedding to make it fun for their seven grandchildren.
0:40 | 08/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple holds 'Beauty and the Beast'-themed wedding to appeal to grandkids
Yeah yeah. Okay. And I'm. It's. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48996912,"title":"Couple holds 'Beauty and the Beast'-themed wedding to appeal to grandkids","duration":"0:40","description":"Arlene Sherman and Harvey Goldman held the Disney-themed wedding to make it fun for their seven grandchildren.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/couple-holds-beauty-beast-themed-wedding-appeal-grandkids-48996912","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.