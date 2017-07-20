-
Now Playing: Couple's 'Goodwill Date Night' goes viral
-
Now Playing: 16-year-old claims error on NY state Regents exam, starts petition for correction
-
Now Playing: Boy finds 1.2 million-year-old elephant-like fossil
-
Now Playing: Man grabs beached shark with bare hands to save its life
-
Now Playing: Chick-fil-A employee saves coworker from choking
-
Now Playing: Thousands of bees discovered in Brooklyn ceiling
-
Now Playing: Boy delivers doughnuts to cops all over the US
-
Now Playing: Couple welcomes baby during Uber ride
-
Now Playing: Woman causes $200K of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue stray cat named Flame before realizing he actually rescued them
-
Now Playing: Incredible underwater maternity photo shoot transforms woman into mermaid
-
Now Playing: Twin panda cubs celebrate birthday
-
Now Playing: Check out this sunspot larger than Earth
-
Now Playing: Endangered tiger cub born at zoo
-
Now Playing: Stunning sunrise over Melbourne
-
Now Playing: Bear climbs up family's Massachusetts deck
-
Now Playing: The strange things people take on Australian trains
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old 'models' food and flowers as delectable dresses
-
Now Playing: Fluffy dog that resembles bear takes social media by storm
-
Now Playing: Woman's purse lost in lake found by boy while fishing 25 years later