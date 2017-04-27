Cross-country pen pals of over 40 years meet each other for 1st time

Lori Gertz, who lives in Encinitas, California, and George Ghossn, who lives in East Islip, New York, have been pen pals for 42 years. The two met for the first time April 11 in Carle Place, New York.
0:30 | 04/27/17

Transcript for Cross-country pen pals of over 40 years meet each other for 1st time
