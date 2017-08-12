Transcript for Crossing guard warms hearts by offering coats to local schoolchildren

I let me in good afternoon. I may not flew. Not know they would like the East Coast. Bent and I don't know limiting sales online Mac news they may have been home. That on nine dismembering even knew he'd be one. At. Noon. Young. Balloon you never know who's famous teams. And I have some parents you know it's now back in the same lab appreciate you doing this time out kids. I have something to come macaroni and ending in Europe and every single when doing it makes me feel. Blue Ivy Lau wears special I have this maniac and I've never not ever crossing and I like her love Lauren. Little. Lazy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.