Dancing gorilla channels his inner 'Maniac' in kiddie pool

More
Zola, a 14-year-old Western lowland gorilla, showed off his awesome dance moves in his kiddie pool at the Dallas Zoo.
0:27 | 06/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dancing gorilla channels his inner 'Maniac' in kiddie pool
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48238374,"title":"Dancing gorilla channels his inner 'Maniac' in kiddie pool","duration":"0:27","description":"Zola, a 14-year-old Western lowland gorilla, showed off his awesome dance moves in his kiddie pool at the Dallas Zoo.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/dancing-gorilla-channels-maniac-kiddie-pool-48238374","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.