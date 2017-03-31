Diver swims through huge ball of fish in Hawaii

More
Stunning footage shows diver getting up close and personal with underwater life, swimming through a massive ball of fish in Hawaii.
1:00 | 03/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Diver swims through huge ball of fish in Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46500090,"title":"Diver swims through huge ball of fish in Hawaii","duration":"1:00","description":"Stunning footage shows diver getting up close and personal with underwater life, swimming through a massive ball of fish in Hawaii.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/diver-swims-huge-ball-fish-hawaii-46500090","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.