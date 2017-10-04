Dog, cat and rat form unlikely love triangle

Sasha the dog, Jack the cat and Tweaks the rat became an internet sensation after they were taken in by the Oshkosh Area Humane Society in Wisconsin. The trio, dubbed "The Rat Pack," have been adopted by a single mother in Wisconsin.
0:28 | 04/10/17

Transcript for Dog, cat and rat form unlikely love triangle
