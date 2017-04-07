Dog paddleboards in the Great Barrier Reef

More
This Shih Tzu took to the water for his newfound favorite activity.
0:41 | 07/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog paddleboards in the Great Barrier Reef
But I don't know may cocoa to the rescue. Yeah it. They've seven.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48437874,"title":"Dog paddleboards in the Great Barrier Reef","duration":"0:41","description":"This Shih Tzu took to the water for his newfound favorite activity.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/dog-paddleboards-great-barrier-reef-48437874","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.