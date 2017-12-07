-
Now Playing: Twin panda cubs celebrate birthday
-
Now Playing: Check out this sunspot larger than Earth
-
Now Playing: Endangered tiger cub born at zoo
-
Now Playing: Stunning sunrise over Melbourne
-
Now Playing: Bear climbs up family's Massachusetts deck
-
Now Playing: The strange things people take on Australian trains
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old 'models' food and flowers as delectable dresses
-
Now Playing: Fluffy dog that resembles bear takes social media by storm
-
Now Playing: Woman's purse lost in lake found by boy while fishing 25 years later
-
Now Playing: Rare albino whale follows tourist in New South Wales
-
Now Playing: Dog barks like a car alarm in Colorado parking lot
-
Now Playing: Couple celebrates 10th anniversary with totally rad 1980s photo shoot
-
Now Playing: NC man wakes up to find bear trapped in his car
-
Now Playing: Diver's close encounter with a whale shark
-
Now Playing: Indoor 'skydiving' record broken for charity
-
Now Playing: Fireflies dot Pennsylvania horizon
-
Now Playing: Cops rescue tiny bear with head stuck in jar
-
Now Playing: Giant panda adorably falls out of trees
-
Now Playing: Father dances with daughter after kidney transplant
-
Now Playing: Young woman integrates prosthetic leg into amazing photos around Europe