'Flower man' steals the show at cousin's wedding

More
Patrick Casey dropped flower petals as he made his way down the aisle during his cousin Andria's wedding.
0:29 | 06/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Flower man' steals the show at cousin's wedding
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48237371,"title":"'Flower man' steals the show at cousin's wedding","duration":"0:29","description":"Patrick Casey dropped flower petals as he made his way down the aisle during his cousin Andria's wedding. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/flower-man-steals-show-cousins-wedding-48237371","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.