French president’s 2-year-old dog interrupts meeting

Emmanuel Macron’s dog, Nemo, relieved himself in a fireplace during a meeting with Cabinet ministers.
0:28 | 10/23/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for French president’s 2-year-old dog interrupts meeting
And now let's hit the presidential pitch making global headlines for an unexpected interruption yes French president about him micron chatting with some government ministers when his dog Nemo. Decided to get a leg up by the fire police there that gold plated fireplace. Giving new meaning to presidential leak.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

