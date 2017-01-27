Transcript for Fundraising Campaign Helps Veteran Stay in His Home

The dead cats you can get a house our fans love thousand. My dad resident. And residents of minute coat room Monday it is good to come around him right breast and take care. Cuba with Apple's gone with him and all wheel. Professional. Who can walk and talk and do things. And makes sense about things and they find it. But gives us Michelin. BO around him just in case something happens.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.