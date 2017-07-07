Girl searches for owner of teddy bear

More
The teddy bear includes an audio recording from a soldier to his child.
0:45 | 07/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Girl searches for owner of teddy bear
This belongs to somebody and it needs to be. That's left them. Mommy this is you know a daddy who's in war and we need to find this hearse and. Oh I'm and then. And I. Could be the last word it could be just as the voice and memories. And it. Indian nation. To get at that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48509690,"title":"Girl searches for owner of teddy bear","duration":"0:45","description":"The teddy bear includes an audio recording from a soldier to his child.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/girl-searches-owner-teddy-bear-48509690","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.