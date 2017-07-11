Grandmother to carry daughter's child for 2nd time

Megan Barker, 49, will carry an embryo created by her daughter Maddie Coleman and son-in-law, Tyler Coleman, starting in January.
0:41 | 11/07/17

Transcript for Grandmother to carry daughter's child for 2nd time

