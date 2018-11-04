Homeless Girl Scouts launch their first cookie sale

More
Troop 6000, New York City's first homeless shelter-based troop, plans to sell at least 6,000 boxes this week.
0:54 | 04/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Homeless Girl Scouts launch their first cookie sale
And the biggest impact at least he would talk to the girl. Hear them say they belong to something they have just ahead in the other matters to be talked to other girls movie theaters and situation they don't feel. Anything to happen. Any and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54391693,"title":"Homeless Girl Scouts launch their first cookie sale","duration":"0:54","description":"Troop 6000, New York City's first homeless shelter-based troop, plans to sell at least 6,000 boxes this week.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/homeless-girl-scouts-launch-cookie-sale-54391693","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.