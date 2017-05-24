Inside Satu'li Canteen, the new dining concept at Disney's Pandora

More
ABC News' Genevieve Shaw Brown takes us through a food demo and tasting at Satu'li Canteen, part of Disney's Pandora.
7:16 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Satu'li Canteen, the new dining concept at Disney's Pandora

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47617368,"title":"Inside Satu'li Canteen, the new dining concept at Disney's Pandora","duration":"7:16","description":"ABC News' Genevieve Shaw Brown takes us through a food demo and tasting at Satu'li Canteen, part of Disney's Pandora.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/inside-satuli-canteen-dining-concept-disneys-pandora-47617368","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.