Transcript for June 6, 1988: Stephen Hawking on his recently published book 'A Brief History of Time'

A book about scientific theory has been a top best seller is called a brief history of time it was written by remarkable scientists named Stephen Hawking. Aaron science editor Michael Gillis Davis tell us about interest in that you're here on a day where we cities. Would have been covered Knisley. Perfect timing well let me tell you something at any given time Joan there's one exceptional scientific personality that seems to merge. Not just because of his intellect but because of some personal quality. I'll tell you it's Stephen quality is that had is that standout scientists of our period. I first met him several years ago when he lectured at Harvard and spending a day with him recently in England was a real thrill. The man himself as fascinating. And so as a scientific specialty which we call cosmology. Quick of the universe come from. When was it created and how Long Will it last. Tough questions tackled by the greatest minds in history. Aristotle. Galileo Newton and Einstein. And now Stephen Hawking. Talking as a theoretical physicist at Cambridge University. Born 300 years to the day after galileo's death. He occupies the same professorship at Newton once held and some say he is as brilliant as Einstein he has the boat next to. At tech programs that many other people. Think don't make sense like the erosion. Where's the final fifty billion us. Talking cannot speak or move. When he was a graduate student doctors told him he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Lou Gehrig's disease they also said he would not live to be 25. He's now 46. I have lived without power. Civility or even early death shirt the last 25 years but there are a lot of things I want to prove a sore right diet. Hawking communicates by tapping messages into a computer which in turn prince them on a screen in place and through a voice synthesizer. How are you getting on with the electromagnetic. We're older tanks. In recent years hawking has become something of a folk hero to his colleagues and students many people think of stealing. Ask the handicapped man was doing physics. I tried to think of him. As the physicists. Who just happens to be handicapped. In his best selling new book caulking describes his lifelong search for a unified theory of the universe a single theory that would explain in one fell swoop. Everything from atoms and molecules to life on earth. Two galaxies and black holes how close do you think zionists are to find any unified theory of the universe. Leave me being played roles. We already knows the scientific laws that drugs are in a Polaroid chemistry and biology. But there's still a lot to prove this over to. The most frustrating thing about astronomy is testing out new theories. The problem is they deal with things that are so far away and so far out it can take decades or even longer to figure out if they're right or wrong. Here's an easy one for you did the universe have a beginning. All the scientific education to shed the universe as a quickening its do you think the universe will ever end. The end of the sun reserves the universe will happen and there's much less clear. If we understand the universe we will be at the position of going to innocence. Do you believe in god. I don't believe in her guard who has a personal relationship with Newman Bruins. The university who norm us to believe that it was created just for us. And when his mind is not in the stars hawking is very much a family man. I think he's coming hospice room early and Havana and that they hearings to hate each year from rocky Stephen Hawking out needs to think anybody has really buy that should have. In order to professional so is it difficult getting used to that computer worth. It wasn't for us just because he didn't. I didn't essays pitching. But actually see not something. Completing an eight but now it's endless pop concert and they didn't think twice about Danny that delights you most about him. I don't nineteen Christine struggle lunch yeah. As a boy about ten say talking wasn't very good at anything he was a slow learner and go we love to take things apart he wasn't very good at putting them back together. Today hawking is a man who defies the odds he's alive and he's successful. And though he can't walk he soars amidst the heavens and takes us all with him. And relate to you remember played by children as opposed or been playing on good people ask someone who made a contribution to understanding. Remarkable half. That computer you make it look easy you have a we had to give him the questions a week ahead of time he programmed his answers so that when we got to him only had to do was punch a button. If you have to hold a normal conversation forget it it takes forever he's got a call up one word at a time and even sometimes build each word up letter by letter. It's an earned him. And yet he comes out with all is he's an inspiration and you don't need to be a scientist inspired by him it was really throw Michael thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.