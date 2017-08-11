Kid from viral Halloween 'trick' video found

More
After more than a million views on Facebook, the boy who 'owned' Halloween has come forward.
0:29 | 11/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kid from viral Halloween 'trick' video found
Could you went and picked up her. But because it didn't. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51015900,"title":"Kid from viral Halloween 'trick' video found ","duration":"0:29","description":"After more than a million views on Facebook, the boy who 'owned' Halloween has come forward. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/kid-viral-halloween-trick-video-found-51015900","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.