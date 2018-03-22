Transcript for Kindergartner delivers weather forecast

I'm still a tiny electrical and mankind collects and not eight actually home gallant yes but I you know nice plains. Today's brand client is grant's lawyer buying or writers he. Now not Condit. Go to keep you didn't take a look at being the ring and asked there yeah eat when you're seeing me. I have been hearing clinking banking. Are you yeah. The rush. He he he yeah. This currently. And Connie think all announced failing that's like entering. The high today it will be fifteen want to increase their parallel and 83 degrees this thing. But warmer a rat here is on the way. Isn't anything from banks and straighten you know fat linked. CEO Amy Belmont when an employer. I'm penguins.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.