Man comforts massive bear

More
Caretaker Jim Kowalczik comforted the 24-year-old Kodiak bear who was suffering from an unknown illness.
3:00 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man comforts massive bear

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53081262,"title":"Man comforts massive bear","duration":"3:00","description":"Caretaker Jim Kowalczik comforted the 24-year-old Kodiak bear who was suffering from an unknown illness.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/man-comforts-massive-bear-53081262","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.