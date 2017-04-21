Man feeds homeless dogs in New Delhi, India

More
Kind-hearted man feeds homeless dogs around New Delhi with charity organization that aims to feed stray dogs in the city.
1:15 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man feeds homeless dogs in New Delhi, India
Who. And look yeah. You can't get. I'm telling them I got them. Believe it is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46945979,"title":"Man feeds homeless dogs in New Delhi, India","duration":"1:15","description":"Kind-hearted man feeds homeless dogs around New Delhi with charity organization that aims to feed stray dogs in the city.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/man-feeds-homeless-dogs-delhi-india-46945979","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.