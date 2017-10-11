Man 'rickrolls' his buddy's wedding

This wedding guest's heartfelt reading of "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley cracked up the entire wedding party.
1:14 | 11/10/17

Transcript
Transcript for Man 'rickrolls' his buddy's wedding
I think reading is an original piece by Adam. Well. We're gonna strained his love. You know the rules. So why. A full and that's what. I'm thinking I'll. You can get this or any other. He will. Yeah. Me cry. This day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

